17.7 C
London
Sunday, November 10, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldNever Forget the Fallen on Remembrance Sunday
World

Never Forget the Fallen on Remembrance Sunday

LONDON - England - Today we remember and honour the fallen in successive military campaigns on Remembrance Sunday.

Daily Squib
By The Ed
The Cenotaph, a monument in Whitehall, London, where annual ceremony happens to honour those who have lost their lives in conflicts since World War I

Remembrance Sunday commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts. It is held on the second Sunday in November (the Sunday nearest to 11 November, Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of hostilities in World War I in 1918).

Sacrifice for the country may be something that is alien to much of the youth of today, but in the past there was camaraderie, bravery, honour and service in protecting the realm.

Today, King Charles will be joined at the National Service of Remembrance by other members of the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The King will lay the first wreath on behalf of the UK at the Cenotaph. He will be followed by Prince William and Princess Anne, then Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the country’s other political leaders.

Members of the armed forces, including veterans of World War II, will then lay their wreaths.

Services will be held in almost every town and city across the UK – with some of the biggest gatherings expected in Belfast, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Plymouth, Liverpool and Manchester.

Woodbridge Suffolk UK November 26 2021: Red poppy wreaths laid on a war memorial in remembrance of war dead, Suffolk UK
Red poppy wreaths laid on a war memorial in remembrance of war dead, Suffolk

The Princess of Wales will be watching on from the balcony of the Foreign Office.

Veterans have spent the morning gathering near the Guards Memorial on the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the Royal British Legion’s March Past the Cenotaph, ahead of the March Past the Cenotaph.

The two-minute silence will begin at 11:00 when Big Ben will chime to signal the start of the two-minute silence. A cannon blast from the Horse Guards Parade, accompanied by a bugler playing the Last Post, will mark its conclusion.

 

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Trump Win: Hope Now For Fight Against Global Woke Communism?
Daily Squib
The Edhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.