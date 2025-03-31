Not Proud to be British Any More

Britain is dead. It is so dead, that it is now a rotting putrid carcass with its legs sticking up and all bulbous and bloated with gases that threaten to explode. People who live in Britain are now ashamed of their own flag, they are ashamed of their own history and if a war started tomorrow, not many people would bother to fight for their country. You were once proud to be British, yet today you are not proud to be British. Even Shakespeare, probably the greatest English playwright, has been cancelled (decolonised).

What’s it like to live in a demoralised nation destroyed by woke ideology imported from the country’s enemies?

Well, it’s just sad that it has come to this level of despair. Seeing so-called leaders like Keir Starmer taking the knee for every woke virtue signal is an affront to everything this country stood for once, and it is up to the Labour Party to hammer those rusty nails firmly into the coffin of Britain, because the Labour Party exemplifies everything that is wrong with this country. Freedom of speech and expression? It’s all gone. People are being arrested for social media posts, holding up signs, protesting, voicing their opinion.

As big nations like America, China and Russia move forward with their imperial ways, the UK can only watch from afar as the others shovel up as much territory and resources as possible. It’s Net Zero, a byword for impoverishing a nation and its people. China is building scores of coal powered stations every year; America is all about “drill, baby, drill” and here they’re concreting over crucial gas reserves. Of course, Putin watches, and gives a wry smile. When the war begins for certain — the hot war — Britain will be defenceless. This is what Labour are doing, they are destroying crucial back up energy reserves, leaving Britain sans defence, a limping shadow of its former self, a hopeless fucking case which can be walked over and defeated in less than a day.

With a destroyed economy thanks to the arrogance of a lunatic rogue chancellor who has no idea how commerce works, or the fact that over-taxation changes the behaviour of the population resulting in lower treasury tax revenue, the augurs do not bode well. It’s like listening to a robot as this horrifying Marxist automaton bleats out the usual blame game for an economic disaster made solely by her disastrous decisions.

Britain is fucked, it truly is now completely lost, and no, Reform or Farage, or whoever cannot save the island — it’s gone. You’re not proud to be British, you’re ashamed of the Union Jack.