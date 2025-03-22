17.7 C
World
Meanwhile in Yemen …

SANAA - Yemen - The Houthis are getting bombarded into a new dimension by the US and Israeli military after shooting rockets into Israel.

By Fafo la Bombe
Zing! Bang! Boom! The shit is hitting the fan in Yemen as the Houthis and the Blowfish are getting their rears rammed hard by the US and Israeli military.

“We got so many explosions going off here that there are explosions within explosions inside big fuckin’ explosions!” one Houthi member revealed before evaporating into thin air.

As the strikes hit, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that “tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians.”

“Watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be,” Trump added. “They will be completely annihilated!”

No it certainly is not a fair fight, the Houthis don’t even have a single plane or helicopter and can only fire dumb missiles at targets.

These Iranian proxies are in the Stone Age already, looks like they’re soon going to be in the Cretaceous period.

