Rachel Reeves “Growth” Policies Mean Reduction in Living Standards by 2030

Comrades, I can proudly announce today that my policies of “growth” of heavy taxation, anti-capitalism and increasing the bloated Big State pensions and salaries will mean that ordinary working people will be pushed further into poverty by 2030 with a serious reduction in living standards, quality of life and a huge increase in the cost of living.

Yes, enjoy the thought that rising mortgage and rent costs, and falling real earnings will mean you are all worse off by 2030 thanks to my wonderful policies.

Additionally, I am proud to announce that Labour has ensured that living standards for the poorest third are forecast to drop twice as much compared with middle and high earners. You can’t say that we don’t care about the poor — you’re right, we don’t care.

The Labour government will thus miss one of our much touted “milestones”, to raise living standards across the UK before the next election, thanks to my policies. I am so delighted that I will bring more poverty to Britain through my “growth” policies.

£40 billion tax increases

With my income tax increases, business taxes, council (poll) tax increases, NET ZERO taxes, NI increases, road tax increases, BBC tax increases, capital gains tax, import tax increases, export tax increases, energy cap increases, employment tax increases, as well as the wealthy leaving the UK in droves, I am bringing more growth to the salaries of the Labour hierarchy, Big State civil servants, quangos, Marxist union hierarchy, train drivers — just not anyone else, including you, you fucking plebs.

As Big State salaries/pensions increase and the private sector loses thousands of jobs, inflation is rising at an exponential rate, and this impacts on rents and mortgage payments, which will mean an increase in homelessness, child poverty, and unemployment, but don’t get on benefits, because I’m cutting that as well, including £5 billion from disability benefits.

Due to my “growth” policies, the cost of living and quality of life will decrease to such a level in the UK, you may wish you were dead.

I, Rachel Reeves, am your Chancellor, and you will enjoy my “growth” policies whether you like it or not. Don’t forget, if you die before 2030, I have increased inheritance tax, so it’s a win-win for me, and lose-lose for you. By dying, you have inadvertently increased your living standards, while I engineered a reduction in living standards for you.

INGSOC NOTICE 86740-039972-34393830110983839291119283838292920-4

LEE TRIMBLE, 23, OF 104 BARSTURD STREET, HARLOW, ESSEX, WAS TODAY AWARDED 0.045 GRAMS OF EXTRA SUGAR RATIONS FOR REPORTING HIS WIFE, FATHER-IN-LAW, MOTHER-IN-LAW, BROTHER-IN-LAW, PET TURTLE FOR OBJECTING VOCALLY DURING A BROADCAST FROM COMMISSAR REEVES ABOUT THE REDUCTION IN LIVING STANDARDS FOR PROLES TO BE ENACTED NEXT WEEK IN THE BUDGET OF “GROWTH”. THE TREACHEROUS TRAITORS TO THE BIG STATE WERE TAKEN AWAY THIS MORNING AT 3AM. THEY WILL BE LIQUIDATED AND RECYCLED FOR NET ZERO! REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN, REPORT!