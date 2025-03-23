Film News: Why Tarzan Will Always be Portrayed as White

17.7 C
HOLLYWOOD - USA - Film industry staff have revealed why it is impossible for Tarzan to be portrayed by anyone apart from a white actor.

By Ungawa
There’s some good news for film fans regarding woke Hollywood film producers constrained to producing Tarzan films only with a white actor.

“It’s something even the wokest of woke film producers and woke propaganda merchants cannot fuck with. They fucked “Snow White” and everything else, but they can’t touch Tarzan,” a film industry insider revealed.

Why is that? Why can’t they mess with Tarzan?

“Well, it’s impossible for these woke companies to mess with Tarzan, simply because you can’t have a black man swinging on vines through trees, and acting like a monkey, making ‘ook’ noises which essentially is what Tarzan does in the films,” the industry worker added.

Looks like Tarzan is safe in the film world — for now.

