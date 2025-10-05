17.7 C
London
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Woke Amazon Destroys James Bond

HOLLYWOOD - USA - Woke Amazon has already started to destroy the cult image of James Bond by airbrushing his gun out of posters.

By Censurae
The wokery is getting worse and even though sporadic is in some cases accelerating. One example is of Amazon, who own MGM studios, acquiring the rights to the James Bond franchise, thus ensuring the imminent wokification of a British traditional cult figure.

One can only curse the Broccolis, who only through sheer greed gave up on James Bond, leaving the franchise for the fucking dogs.

There will probably be no point in watching the new films when they are made, and hopefully Bond will finally be put to rest, although we doubt that will ever happen. The last watered down dregs will be eked and siphoned out and pissed into a drain.

Remember that wokism is a censorious soviet Marxist construct that cannot create anything new, it can only acquire and defile something that has existed in some fashion before, whether it is a historical fact, or a much-loved TV character, or an entire film franchise.

No more guns for James Bond on the posters, as they are airbrushed out. No more sexy women, no more funny one-liners, Amazon and MGM are going to shit out another woke turd that will slowly take James Bond to his final sewer resting place.

