Soviet Tory Party is Same as Soviet Labour Party Says Badenoch

Comrades, everything the soviet Tory Party does and says is pretty much the same as what the soviet Labour Party says and does.

Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, I commend and agree with whatever Comrade Starmer does and says. Comrade Starmer and the Labour Party have the same policies, and we practice the same ideology, albeit with different names.

I am pleased to accept the terms of the Labour Party in all policies. We are all the same and say the same things in parliament, and I agree with Keir Starmer in all things.

Here’s to more of the same in the future.