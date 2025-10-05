17.7 C
London
Sunday, October 5, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldSoviet Tory Party is Same as Soviet Labour Party Says Badenoch
World

Soviet Tory Party is Same as Soviet Labour Party Says Badenoch

MANCHESTER - England - Comrade Kemi Badenoch reveals what everyone knew anyway. The Tory Party is the same as the Labour Party.

Daily Squib
By Stercus tauri
ai
commissar badenoch soviet Tory Party

Comrades, everything the soviet Tory Party does and says is pretty much the same as what the soviet Labour Party says and does.

Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, I commend and agree with whatever Comrade Starmer does and says. Comrade Starmer and the Labour Party have the same policies, and we practice the same ideology, albeit with different names.

I am pleased to accept the terms of the Labour Party in all policies. We are all the same and say the same things in parliament, and I agree with Keir Starmer in all things.

Here’s to more of the same in the future.

 

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Woke Amazon Destroys James Bond
Daily Squib
Stercus taurihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.