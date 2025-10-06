Putin Loves the Slow, Slow West

The engineered swarms invading European borders will probably never be sorted out, and will continue for the next 50–100 years. Why? The answer is simple — the West is bogged down with unnecessary committees, bureaucracy, lawfare, ridiculous laws, socialism, and bureaucratic nonsense over bureaucratic nonsense that is completely unnecessary. Putin knows this inherent weakness, and plays upon it with great results. The slow West is a delightful weak, easy way to exploit and cause serious damage to Western nations, with useful idiot socialists doing much of the destructive work of destabilisation and creating division.

The UK is an easy touch, it is weak and an easy target for Britain’s enemies to exploit and damage. The key to demoralising any nation is creating division that has strength in its voracity, then fuelling it on a constant basis. To this end, the Russians and Chinese are enjoying watching the West commit economic suicide daily, with millions upon millions of people coming into the UK to use the lucrative UK benefits system. Britain’s enemies know that socialist do-gooders are the harbingers of their own doom because they cannot walk away from welcoming millions upon millions of people from the Third World into Britain. These useful-idiot do-gooder people are incapable of knowing when to stop, 50 million, 100 million, 400 million, 1 billion, they cannot stop being socialist do-gooders on their tiny little island. The irony is that their socialist system is now being killed off because of their inability to stop the millions of people streaming into the country like fucking rats and insects, locusts, taking up every space, every hospital bed in the crumbling NHS, taking up every school place, and feasting off the oversubscribed destroyed socialist benefits system.

How much is enough? Every person from the Third World should be financially funded by the UK taxpayer accommodated in Britain somehow, even though it is not physically possible.

This is all a delightful tear of joy for leaders like Putin and Xi Jinping. The demoralisation in the West has worked a treat, especially the woke imported mind virus which has embedded itself much like a cancerous tumour embeds itself in a kidney, or a pancreas, spreading like an unholy tree across an entire system with very drastic effects.

Paris is now a shithole. Berlin has been soiled. Brussels is a toilet. London is a place that is unliveable and a miserable bomb of human misery that can explode at any time. The provincial towns and cities are tinderboxes.

The Russians don’t have to lay a finger on the West. Decades and decades of woke demoralisation and mass immigration have worked wonders in destroying entire Western nations from the inside out. It’s just a matter of time, and Britain’s enemies are playing the long game with the required patience, just as long as the socialists stay in power not only overtly but in the Big State Blob. The slow, slow West is a delight, because nothing ever gets done — even in crisis.