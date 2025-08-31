How Grandmaster Putin is Playing the Weak Socialist Do-gooder UK Like a Fiddle

As chess grandmasters go, Vladimir Putin is playing his multiple strategies against the enemy with utmost expertise. His key tactical move is to play upon the UK’s weak socialist Labour government, a muddled do-gooder socialist mess inundated with committees within committees who are shackled by the ECHR and other do-gooder socialist international bodies. Grandmaster Putin also knows that the UK’s judicial system is populated by social activist warriors and virtue signalling judges who detest Britain so much that they gladly harm the place with their ridiculous judgements.

The Russians know that Britain is run by an overbearing profligate nanny socialist state, and they have been using this weakness to further entrench the UK in an expensive quagmire of mass illegal immigration, which not only destroys the country’s public services, but it eviscerates public morale and creates civil unrest.

The grandmaster identified the major weaknesses that plague Britain years ago, and has been playing the socialists (Conservatives are socialist as much as Labour) against each other like a fiddle.

Russia is aggravating Britain’s migrant crisis to overwhelm border defences and sow division in the nation, and it is working like clockwork. Especially as the socialist administration are blinded by their virtue-signalling and their allegiance to the ECHR.

Vladimir Putin’s government provides fake documents, transport and even military escorts to smuggling gangs ferrying migrants across the Channel. The Russians also support illegal migrants and traffickers from their Sub-Saharan journey to North Africa, then on to Southern Europe, France — then the Holy Grail socialist benefits heaven UK.

The threat that overwhelming migration poses to national security is so fierce that in June, NATO recognised it by allowing its members to count border protection as spending targets for the first time.

Hostile states and malign actors are using illegal migration to test borders, cause disruption and destabilise countries like Britain, and it’s working like a treat.

Putin knows that the socialists in Britain are so far up their own arses in their mission to virtue-signal and do-gooding that they are totally blind to what they are doing to their own country by allowing mass, unfettered immigration to flourish. Putin knows that the socialists are completely deluded and blind to what they are doing, and plays upon this weakness.

Demoralisation of entire nations takes decades, the woke agents embedded within every facet of Britain’s governmental and educational system, as well as corporate structure is testament to the hard work of Britain’s enemies working with diligence to weaken the UK further. The addition of swarms of conquering men from Third World countries destabilising the UK is just the icing on the cake. One can only see this from the vast costs that are building up on housing the fake asylum seekers.

For Grandmaster Putin, the best part about his operation is that not only is the Labour government totally blind and deluded to what is happening, but many people in Britain welcome the imported woke mantras without question as they ingest their daily dose of poison which will contribute to the UK’s eventual demise.

There are billions of displaced refugees and economic migrants around the globe this minute. The blind socialists of Britain would grant them all asylum in a heartbeat, such is their delusion on this tiny, overcrowded, totally ruined island. That is what Grandmaster Putin is playing on — and it’s working.