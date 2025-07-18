17.7 C
It’s Kicking Off Again: Unfettered Mass Immigration Has Destroyed Britain

LONDON - England - Civil unrest, rioting and protest are once again on the streets. Unfettered mass immigration has destroyed the country.

By Si vis pacem, para bellum
Britain is now a designated Third World country; a toilet dumping zone for millions upon millions of economic migrants and fake asylum seekers. The indigenous population of the UK are slowly starting to wake up to their predicament with some action, but it may be too little, too late. Unfettered mass immigration into Britain will eventually lead to civil war.

The mainstream media are not touching this with a barge pole, and the far-leftist pseudo communists in the Labour government are completely ignoring the situation and gaslighting the public.

All of this unrest with unfettered mass immigration is of course a symptom of global overpopulation and apathetic, lazy governance. The only way to alleviate and solve this problem is to reduce the global population by at least 80% minimum.

Overpopulation only creates misery, poverty, terrorism, war, disease, famine, mass pollution and ecological disaster. There are no positives to overpopulation. Governments, whether national or the global body, who ignore this fact are complicit in the destruction of the planet. The fallacy of Net Zero is another example of idiocy on a grand scale. It is impossible to truly instate something like Net Zero with overpopulation. They can introduce something that looks vaguely like it, but it will not function.

If you never address the root of any given problem, then you will never solve that problem.

