It’s Kicking Off Again: Unfettered Mass Immigration Has Destroyed Britain

Britain is now a designated Third World country; a toilet dumping zone for millions upon millions of economic migrants and fake asylum seekers. The indigenous population of the UK are slowly starting to wake up to their predicament with some action, but it may be too little, too late. Unfettered mass immigration into Britain will eventually lead to civil war.

The mainstream media are not touching this with a barge pole, and the far-leftist pseudo communists in the Labour government are completely ignoring the situation and gaslighting the public.

Wow! Police scum casually run over a patriot protestor in Epping!

Imagine them doing this to a pro-Palestine crowd!

Imagine the political repercussions!

This is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/CjkVeGtV9d — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 17, 2025

🚨🇬🇧 Unrest in Britain Violence is never the way to protest & beware bad actors – however people are quickly reaching boiling point in the UK They can’t stop the Global Awakening & trust me people will be unbelievably mad. pic.twitter.com/xipgWWe6vE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 17, 2025

All of this unrest with unfettered mass immigration is of course a symptom of global overpopulation and apathetic, lazy governance. The only way to alleviate and solve this problem is to reduce the global population by at least 80% minimum.

Overpopulation only creates misery, poverty, terrorism, war, disease, famine, mass pollution and ecological disaster. There are no positives to overpopulation. Governments, whether national or the global body, who ignore this fact are complicit in the destruction of the planet. The fallacy of Net Zero is another example of idiocy on a grand scale. It is impossible to truly instate something like Net Zero with overpopulation. They can introduce something that looks vaguely like it, but it will not function.

If you never address the root of any given problem, then you will never solve that problem.

🚨🇬🇧 UK Police BUSTED transporting & escorting Far Left Renta-Protestors tonight in Epping. pic.twitter.com/oq4xg0wEnZ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 17, 2025