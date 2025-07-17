Labour Votes at 16: “We are counting on old people to die off!”

If Labour is going to cut down on mass immigration, which was their tactic of importing Labour voters, then it will have to offset the loss of election voters by introducing a vote for children at 16 years of age. The votes at 16 change is a vast revision of Britain’s electoral system.

Rig the System

There is also the hope that old conservatives will be all dying off, Brexiteers, and other undesirables to the socialist system currently in place in the UK.

By introducing the right to vote at 16, Labour will be in government forever. This is the ultimate plan.

The socialist education system in the UK completely brainwashes children from pre-school kindergarten to university, and is a stalwart system that cannot be broken.

The UK from now on will never see another government apart from Labour after they have skewed the electoral system to solely vote for one party.

The goal of socialism is communism. Vladimir Lenin

There was no consultation with parliament, or anything. The Labour government brought this law in and there is nothing anyone can do about it.

Political parties like Reform are now a huge threat, and by introducing votes at 16, the threat may be staved off, and the old fuddy-duddies should all die off very soon. If the entire system of a nation, its entire infrastructure, its political process is socialist, leaning eventually to communism, then no other political ideology can function over that framework.

For Labour programmers, “old” voters are deemed as dangerous. Some of those people have surpassed the “active measures” and “ideological subversion” techniques employed on the pliable youth, and have viewed, through history, how Labour operates. Programming the young in socialist Marxist and EU ideology in Britain starts from kindergarten onwards, therefore bringing forth a vote for 16-year-olds is a good way of keeping Labour in government for the perpetual future.

The quicker old voters who are not freshly programmed in Labour’s mindset of soviet ideology die off, the better it is for the party to stay in power for the unforeseeable future on a permanent basis.