Thursday, July 17, 2025
secret satire society
“Daddy, why does everyone get angry and start arguing after they spray the sky?”

LONDON - England - There is no such thing as spraying in the sky or chemtrails. You must not bother yourself about such things or look up.

Daily Squib
By Don Luke
There’s nothing to worry about, little Johnny is just curious as to why these things happen. There is no spraying in the skies, and no such thing is happening.

Many people rarely notice these things. Many people do not ever look up at those lines crisscrossing the sky.

Do not question such things, you will be called a “conspiracy theorist”. Oh, how embarrassing and denigrating that is to be called such a thing.

You must carry on with your life, just go watch another reality show that shows no actual reality, designed specifically to remove you completely from reality.

spraying the skyWhat are the chemicals they spray that slowly dissipate and fall onto the surface of the earth? That’s a question you must never ask, all you need to do is breathe in very deeply, and you will be okay.

There is nothing to see here. Little Johnny, you must continue playing in the garden. You are perfectly safe and there is nothing to worry about.

They are not spraying barium, aluminium, radioactive thorium and caesium, copper, titanium, silicon, lithium, cobalt, lead, ethylene dibromide or god knows what …

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

