There’s nothing to worry about, little Johnny is just curious as to why these things happen. There is no spraying in the skies, and no such thing is happening.

Many people rarely notice these things. Many people do not ever look up at those lines crisscrossing the sky.

Do not question such things, you will be called a “conspiracy theorist”. Oh, how embarrassing and denigrating that is to be called such a thing.

Notice how they are spraying the sky in a circular formation and the area that has already been sprayed is beginning to change into darker grey clouds. This isn’t normal weather. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/hEXkgZOpKr — FLAT OUT TRUTH (@TheFlatEartherr) November 29, 2024

You must carry on with your life, just go watch another reality show that shows no actual reality, designed specifically to remove you completely from reality.

What are the chemicals they spray that slowly dissipate and fall onto the surface of the earth? That’s a question you must never ask, all you need to do is breathe in very deeply, and you will be okay.

There is nothing to see here. Little Johnny, you must continue playing in the garden. You are perfectly safe and there is nothing to worry about.

They are not spraying barium, aluminium, radioactive thorium and caesium, copper, titanium, silicon, lithium, cobalt, lead, ethylene dibromide or god knows what …