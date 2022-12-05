Government Finally Admits to Geoengineering Chemtrails

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The White House has finally admitted to a program of geoengineering chemtrails to block out the sun.

You ever wondered what those perfect straight lines criss-crossing in the sky were? They certainly were not regular jet contrails because they did not dissipate, instead lingering slowly stretching out in stringy weirdness unnaturally across the sky.

The US government has finally admitted that chemtrails are real, and not some conspiracy theory to be dismissed.

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

The U.S. government also signalled last month that it’s looking into one of the most controversial and consequential climate change-fighting tactics yet.

On Oct. 13, the White House announced that it was funding a five-year-research plan into one of the most controversial proposals for fighting climate change out there: geoengineering, or the technologies and innovations that can be used to artificially modify the Earth’s climate.

The report will be dedicated specifically to a form of geoengineering known as solar radiation management. This is a technique that essentially involves spraying fine aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight away from the Earth. The idea is that, once it’s reflected, there’ll be less heat and temperatures will go down.

Naturally, they have been doing this already for decades, but the US government is the first to ever admit such a program exists.