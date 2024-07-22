17.7 C
Kamala Glad She Did Not Have to do the Dirty Deed

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Vice President Kamala Harris is glad she did not have to do the dirty deed to get rid of Biden.

Daily Squib
By Neil Down
"Goodnight, sleepy Joe!"

Kamala Harris, the cackling hyena of US politics and diversity inclusion VP is sighing somewhat a sigh of relief that she did not have to do a certain dirty deed to get rid of her supposed boss Sleepy Joe.

“I’m kinda squeamish when it comes to doing stuff like that. Well, it is an unsavoury business, and many Democrats were seriously urging me on to do it, but thankfully someone talked reason into the old bastard.”

Indeed, Joe Biden, an unfit individual for over four years has supposedly been running the United States, but many know it was the Obama team running everything from behind the scenes.

“I’ve never seen anyone so fucked up that they even fall up the stairs. I mean, that’s the kind of thing we had to deal with this guy. He was a walking cadaver, a piece of dead meat being pulled around by strings. I knew it was wrong, but his wife Jill insisted he was okay, even though it was obvious to everyone that he was not. Still, it was either a barely alive corpse or Trump, so we used the Covid thing to scam the 2020 election and our bet played off.”

Sometimes people like Joe Biden are so deluded and past it that they can only be removed by Machiavellian techniques, but thankfully this time, old crooked Joe went silently, and he resigned with some modicum of dignity left, although after that presidential debate, a very teeny amount of dignity was left in that empty carcass.

