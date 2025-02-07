The Global Woke Communist Agenda of USAID is Tip of the Iceberg

Under the Obama and Biden administrations, the global Woke communist campaign brought the world to the brink of an agenda so nefarious that it may take literally generations and decades for many nations to recover. USAID was one of the tools utilised to forward the global woke communist offensive, funded unwittingly by the U.S. taxpayers.

Things are moving forward in America now thankfully for the American people with the Trump presidency, but unfortunately in the UK, the deranged administration of Keir Starmer is doubling down on their woke Marxist manifesto of madness, as are the EU. The European Union depended heavily on USAID but will now have to pay for their own propaganda.

One thing is for certain, some people got very fucking rich from the amount of U.S. taxpayer USAID dough flying around.

Some USAID recipients for 2023-2024:

$260 million – George Soros — (Open Society Foundations)

$85 million – Chelsea Clinton Foundation

$68 million – World Economic Forum (WEF)

$159 million – 106 climate resilient schools in Sindh (Corrupt officials and ministers siphoned off the funds)

$15 million – Condom distribution in Afghanistan

$100 million – Feminist ideology training for Afghan women – Afghanistan

$1.5 million – Serbia’s “Grupa Izadji,” which is a pro-LGBTQ group

$446,700 to promote the expansion of atheism in Nepal

$20,600 for a drag show in Ecuador

$47,020 for a transgender opera in Colombia

$32,000 for an LGBTQ-centered comic book in Peru

$3,315,446 for “being LGBTQ in the Caribbean”

$3.2 million to help Tunisian migrants readjust to life in Tunisia after deportation

$16,500 to foster a “united and equal queer-feminist discourse in Albanian society”

$39,652 to host seminars at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on gender identity and racial equality

$2.5 million to build electric vehicle charging stations in Vietnam’s largest cities

$425,622 to help Indonesian coffee companies become more climate and gender friendly

$70,000 – Ireland – a musical that “deliver[s] a live musical event to promote the U.S. and Irish shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.”

$10 million – funded meals were sent to an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Nusrah Front (ANF)

$60 million to Black Lives Matter (BLM)

$100 million to improve irrigation practices for Afghan poppy farmers

$20 million for “Ahlan Simsim” an Iraqi Sesame Street TV show

$2 million for Moroccan pottery classes

$11 million to tell Vietnam to stop burning rubbish waste

$27 million to give gift bags to illegals at the U.S. Southern border crossing

$300 million on an unused Afghani power plant

$200 million on an unused Afghani dam

$250 million on an unused Afghani road

$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”

$2 million for sex changes and LGBTQ activism in Guatemala

$1.1 million to an Armenian LGBTQ group

$1.5 million to promote LGBTQ advocacy in Jamaica

$2 million to promote LGBTQ equality through entrepreneurship in Latin America

$3.9 million for LGBTQ causes in the Western Balkans

$5.5 million for LGBTQ activism in Uganda

$6 million for advancing LGBTQ issues in priority countries around the world

$6.3 million for men who have sex with men in South Africa

$25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in Georgia

$6 million to transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles

$1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers

$8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”

$4.5 million to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan

$6 million supporting tourism in Egypt

$50 million to the Wuhan Laboratory to research and engineer Covid bat viruses

£2.6 million to the BBC

$8m ($7.72m) on subscriptions to Politico Pro output

Etc., etc …

The Democrat Party through USAID funded thousands of news outlets to provide “balanced journalism”