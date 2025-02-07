17.7 C
London
Friday, February 7, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentDaily Squib Holiday Competition: 1,000 FREE PARIS TICKETS
Entertainment

Daily Squib Holiday Competition: 1,000 FREE PARIS TICKETS

PARIS - France - The Daily Squib is giving away 1,000 free Paris tickets to the city that defines beauty and l'amour. Enter the competition here.

Daily Squib
By Monsieur Hémorroïdes
ai
paris holiday competition daily squib free Paris tickets

Hi, it’s another exclusive Daily Squib holiday competition, this time to Paris, France, the city of love, amour! FREE PARIS TICKETS OFFER!

We’re giving away 1,000 free train tickets to Paris, and all you have to do is send a postcard with your name and number on it along with a single sentence explaining why you think you should go to the most beautiful city in the world.

Imagine the aroma of freshly cooked French cuisine just as you step out of the train station, the delightful sights and sounds you will encounter. Maybe you may catch a glimpse of a nice man from deepest Africa washing his anus in a drinking fountain, or how about raw meat chunks on the pavement fresh after some Parisian’s pet poodle has been caught and butchered. Barbecue has never been so fresh.

We will of course put you up in a Parisian hotel…er…tent, no, a hotel room, we’re serious.

Enjoy the joyous carnival atmosphere in the streets of Paris. It will be an experience you will never forget. All you need to do is grab some free Paris tickets, and Pierre’s your uncle.

Enjoy a rat filet mignon steak acquired from the most exclusive boucheries you can find in the sprawling French capital.

Send your postcard with your name and phone number to : P.O. Box 4391, 23 Rue de Salop, Paris, France

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
The Global Woke Communist Agenda of USAID is Tip of the Iceberg
Daily Squib
Monsieur Hémorroïdeshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.