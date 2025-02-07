Hi, it’s another exclusive Daily Squib holiday competition, this time to Paris, France, the city of love, amour! FREE PARIS TICKETS OFFER!

We’re giving away 1,000 free train tickets to Paris, and all you have to do is send a postcard with your name and number on it along with a single sentence explaining why you think you should go to the most beautiful city in the world.

Street food in Paris hits different now days. pic.twitter.com/4lFQEBOmAx — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) February 7, 2025

Imagine the aroma of freshly cooked French cuisine just as you step out of the train station, the delightful sights and sounds you will encounter. Maybe you may catch a glimpse of a nice man from deepest Africa washing his anus in a drinking fountain, or how about raw meat chunks on the pavement fresh after some Parisian’s pet poodle has been caught and butchered. Barbecue has never been so fresh.

We will of course put you up in a Parisian hotel…er…tent, no, a hotel room, we’re serious.

German girls book a €50 hotel in Paris and are shocked by what they see. It literally looks like a third world country. pic.twitter.com/BbKSG4sVsc — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) February 7, 2025

This is Paris, the so-called City of Love. While Parisians drink their problems away with bottles of wine during work hours, the city has gone to complete shambles thanks to endless mass immigration and borderless policies. pic.twitter.com/g9p1veLTJ1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 1, 2025

Enjoy the joyous carnival atmosphere in the streets of Paris. It will be an experience you will never forget. All you need to do is grab some free Paris tickets, and Pierre’s your uncle.

Enjoy a rat filet mignon steak acquired from the most exclusive boucheries you can find in the sprawling French capital.

🇫🇷 Highly “hygienic” improvised Arab-African meat bazaar in the Paris suburb of Vitry-sur-Seine. Meat is not cooled,hands are not washed. Often the butchering process takes place on the ground (Paris is known for its successful rat population). Right next to the improvised… pic.twitter.com/uYdT8T905n — Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) January 30, 2025

Send your postcard with your name and phone number to : P.O. Box 4391, 23 Rue de Salop, Paris, France