Surge In Rubber Dinghies Prompts France To Ban All Balloons Over 2 Inches

You can’t say the French aren’t doing anything about the rubber dinghies full of fake asylum seekers crossing the Channel. The French have now come up with a genius plan to stop the small boats by banning the sale of all balloons that are over the 2-inch limit.

“We were paid £850 million by the Rosbifs to stop the boats. Well, we took the money and did nothing — ah, that is until now mes amis. We are going to ban the balloons which are larger than 2-inches in size. This should stop the boats, don’t you think?” French minister for Channel crossings, Pierre Balon told the BBC.

Well, that solves it, then. If you go to France, you cannot buy big balloons any more, but you can still purchase a massive fucking rubber dinghy to stuff loads of economic migrants into.