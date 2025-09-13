17.7 C
London
Saturday, September 13, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldSurge In Rubber Dinghies Prompts France To Ban All Balloons Over 2...
World

Surge In Rubber Dinghies Prompts France To Ban All Balloons Over 2 Inches

CALAIS - France - The surge in rubber dinghies crossing the Channel have caused the French to ban all balloons over 2-inches in length.

Daily Squib
By Monsieur Putain
ai
Depositphotos_331829024_S balloons

You can’t say the French aren’t doing anything about the rubber dinghies full of fake asylum seekers crossing the Channel. The French have now come up with a genius plan to stop the small boats by banning the sale of all balloons that are over the 2-inch limit.

“We were paid £850 million by the Rosbifs to stop the boats. Well, we took the money and did nothing — ah, that is until now mes amis. We are going to ban the balloons which are larger than 2-inches in size. This should stop the boats, don’t you think?” French minister for Channel crossings, Pierre Balon told the BBC.

Well, that solves it, then. If you go to France, you cannot buy big balloons any more, but you can still purchase a massive fucking rubber dinghy to stuff loads of economic migrants into.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Cyborg Gender Panic in Parliament: MPs Frothing About the Rise of Robo-Trannies
Daily Squib
Monsieur Putainhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.