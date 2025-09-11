17.7 C
Home Office Admits 40% of Asylum Forms Printed on Edible Rice Paper

LONDON - England - In a remarkable admission, the Home Office has revealed that 40% of asylum forms are printed on edible rice paper.

By Rabba Dingee
The Home Office, who have presided on one of the largest migrations into Britain since 1066, have admitted that 40% of asylum forms are printed on edible rice paper and written with invisible ink.

“We are currently searching for the hungry civil servant who came up with the idea in the first place. The government rewards failure with large payments. He could be up for a promotion and a huge pay increase for his stellar efforts for our department efficiency drive of utter, utter inefficiency and stupidity,” Home Office spokesman, Manda Botes, revealed today.

Since Labour came into power, small boat crossings with fake asylum seekers are at a record high of 70,000 and increasing at exponential levels each day.

It wasn’t much better under the incompetent and apathetic Tories.

Bon appétit …

