Truth is Charlie Kirk’s Civilised Method of Discourse Never Works

Sure, what Charlie Kirk tried to do by open discussion and trying to reason with people was an honourable and civilised method of attempting to bring forth change, but it never works. Look where it got him — a bullet in the neck. Throughout history, we have had wondrous philosophers, artists, great thinkers, and look where humanity is — it’s still in the meat grinder, it’s still at the level of the lowest common denominator.

Discussion can only move things so far.

Some segments of the population only respond to a harder stance of persuasion. America’s population is so ultimately fractured, there can only be one certain type of response to elements within that society that are immune to discussion, reason or logic.

Common sense is a phrase often used, but none of these things mean anything when there is a concept of ‘cancel-culture’ and deluded sense of entitlement from those who deem themselves right on all subject matters because their form of woke indoctrination has been so efficacious.

If there is a cleansing action that occurs in America, a purge of sorts, then some action will have to take place that will finally benefit those in the country who have the strength, resolve and knowledge to finish the job with the might a job like this deserves.

President Trump is now presiding over the entirety of the US military and government, and he can utilise this position of strength to comprehensively cleanse the nation of those who are poisoning society and burdening the Federal government from within. The enemy is in the United States at this very moment, and these people are working very hard to bring the country to its knees.

Time is running out for Trump, though. Every day that passes from now towards the next election cycle is a day too late, and unless The Don seizes this moment, it will never materialise for him again. It is also not a certainty that a Republican government will be voted in when the next election comes around.

The time for ultimate action supersedes discussion every time. There’s only one way to truly change a nation.

A leftist asshole rode through a Charlie Kirk vigil on scooter in front of the Idaho State Capitol yelling, “Fuck Charlie Kirk!” He promptly got his ass beat. The people have had enough. pic.twitter.com/gnfJxhrsBD — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 11, 2025

The level of vicious indoctrination amongst certain factions of the US population is so engrained that there is only one way to eradicate this ongoing problem.