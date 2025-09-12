More Good News – The Economy of Soviet Britain is in Ruins

Comrades, as Soviet Chancellor of the Exchequer of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, I can safely say that my policies of heavy taxation and huge profligate spending drives on train drivers and Big State apparatchiks has successfully ruined the economy.

With manufacturing contracting by 1.8% and retail sales at 0%, the PRSB is on track to becoming a true communist state to be adored for its poverty and destitution.

Due to my policies, government debt levels are the highest they have ever been recorded, and this is why I will need to increase the taxation levels for working people even higher so that Big State civil servants can have bigger salaries and pensions.

You, as a worker, need to work harder so that the Big State can remove more tax from you.

We support working people fully, and order you to work yourselves to the bone every single day of your miserable lives so that the Labour government can spend your money like water on governmental waste, bloated state salaries, gold-plated state pensions and people who refuse to work who receive your money.

Working people are the work horses of the Soviet Labour government, and you are the cash cows for taxation. Be proud of your status and work hard, comrades.

Remember, the more you work, the more tax we will take from you.