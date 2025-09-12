17.7 C
London
Friday, September 12, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldMore Good News - The Economy of Soviet Britain is in Ruins
World

More Good News – The Economy of Soviet Britain is in Ruins

SCUNTHORPE - England - We announce even more great news that the economy of Soviet Britain is in complete ruins thanks to the policies of Commissar Rachel Reeves.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 49389
ai
commissar rachel reeves labour halloween budget staff recession 200000 UK jobs Rachel Reeves victim reduction in living standards inheritance tax

Comrades, as Soviet Chancellor of the Exchequer of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, I can safely say that my policies of heavy taxation and huge profligate spending drives on train drivers and Big State apparatchiks has successfully ruined the economy.

With manufacturing contracting by 1.8% and retail sales at 0%, the PRSB is on track to becoming a true communist state to be adored for its poverty and destitution.

Due to my policies, government debt levels are the highest they have ever been recorded, and this is why I will need to increase the taxation levels for working people even higher so that Big State civil servants can have bigger salaries and pensions.

You, as a worker, need to work harder so that the Big State can remove more tax from you.

We support working people fully, and order you to work yourselves to the bone every single day of your miserable lives so that the Labour government can spend your money like water on governmental waste, bloated state salaries, gold-plated state pensions and people who refuse to work who receive your money.

Working people are the work horses of the Soviet Labour government, and you are the cash cows for taxation. Be proud of your status and work hard, comrades.

Remember, the more you work, the more tax we will take from you.

 

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Truth is Charlie Kirk’s Civilised Method of Discourse Never Works
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 49389https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.