American Conservative Receives the Ultimate Liberal Cancel Culture

Yes, the ultimate liberal cancel culture is a sniper bullet through the neck, and that’s what happened to the outspoken Charlie Kirk, a man who could talk any socialist woke Marxist indoctrinated zealot into a corner. They assassinated him.

“This guy, Charlie Kirk, could make these brainwashed socialist commies retire into their soy safe spaces as gibbering wrecks after giving them a good dose of logic, reasoning and fact. Well, they didn’t like that because he revealed who they are — stupid indoctrinated commie lemmings. So they shot him,” a man with some understanding of the situation revealed later on.

The intolerant liberals

This is the ultimate problem with communists and socialists, they are sore losers, they are vindictive pieces of shit who will do the ‘cancel culture’ thing because ultimately they cannot admit to their deluded, fractured minds that they have been indoctrinated into a very limited worldview.

One could also postulate the same thing about conservative people, that their worldview is ultimately limited, but of course these are all gross generalisations, as each person irrespective of their political bias has different abilities and capacities to form a model of their existence within this current physical plane. It is just unfortunate that in America, the country is now so fractured politically that one could speculate that some sort of civil war could eventually break out.

The thing about Marxism and communism is that it is a very invasive ideology, and it has been pumped into the Western education systems now for decades. Once there are multiple generations indoctrinated and brainwashed with this ideology, it is almost impossible to reason with them or to make them consider other points of view.

Even the soviets knew this, as after a revolution, the first people they would execute were the staunch Marxists who helped them gain power in the revolution. The reasoning behind this was that they would inevitably be disillusioned after realising how the illusion of a Marxist utopia is exactly that — an illusion. Therefore, it was prudent to get rid of the duped idiots before they caused any trouble.

Marxism and communism is a trick, it tricks people, but the only ones who know how this trick works are the people at the top of the red soviet pyramid.