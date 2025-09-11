17.7 C
Socialist Liberals are Celebrating Assassination of Charlie Kirk

CALIFORNIA - USA - America's liberals are now online happily celebrating and gloating over the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

By Sic semper tyrannis
As is usual with woke liberals, socialists, communists, they are now online celebrating and gloating over the assassination of the outspoken conservative speaker Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed yesterday. At the age of 31, he left behind a wife and two young children.

This kind of behaviour is to be expected from the liberals, who are now not very liberal but radicalised far-leftist zealots intent on the destruction of Western values and Western civilisation.

