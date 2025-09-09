17.7 C
Doh! The Israelis Strike Hamas in Doha

DOHA - Qatar - Israel has eliminated two Hamas terrorist leaders in the Arab nation.

By War Ed.
doha, qatar hamas israel

Wherever the terrorists go — they are a legitimate target. The fucking gloves are off, and Netanyahu does not give two figs if Doha, Qatar is a sovereign territory. The message here is — if you harbour and support terrorism — you will be targeted.

The son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya was also killed along with his father.

The question is now if the USA will support this attack on Qatar by Israel? According to some reports from the White House, the Trump administration was only notified after the Israeli attack was launched and missiles were in the air — leaving them no opportunity to do anything.

The Qataris were also not aware that Israel would conduct an attack on their territory.

The recent Hamas attacks in Jerusalem could have also contributed to the go-ahead of the Doha operation.

As for the Gaza negotiations that were going nowhere, they’re really going nowhere now for sure.

