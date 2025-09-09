Royal Courts of Justice: The Last Banksy Revealed

After desecrating the Royal Courts of Justice with some of the usual graffiti (art) Banksy is now on the run. Furious judges at the Royal Courts of Justice have set the Metropolitan Police onto Banksy, demanding his head on a platter.

The Metropolitan Police said it was investigating the graffiti at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as “criminal damage”.

Far-left activist Banksy, who has remained anonymous for more than 25 years, would be required to publicly disclose his name if he was brought to court.

The graffiti will be removed from the Grade I-listed building.

A spokesman added: “He’s messed with the wrong building this time. Not only is it listed, but it’s a protected judicial institution that has been muddied by the brush of this vandal!”

Criminal damage carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment if it causes more than £5,000 of damage.

This could very well be the last Banksy anyone will have the pleasure of viewing for a while.