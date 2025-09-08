17.7 C
World

French Government: "Nothing to see here mes amis, we are just collapsing"

PARIS - France - The French government is collapsing, or actually, it may have collapsed already.

It seems that the French government is sort of collapsing. There is nothing to fear, although the bond markets seem to be flexing their muscles a little bit. French debt is now so large that even if France reverted to the good old Franc, they’d still probably be up merde creek with half a paddle.

Prime minister François Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly earlier today and is expected to resign tomorrow. Meanwhile, Macron is sitting there twiddling his thumbs as the French government, bloated as it is, bloats a little more, as it prepares to explode.

The poor fucker tried to bring an austerity vote, but we all know the French don’t do austerity. It’s either champagne or nothing.

Looks like Putin’s scheme of flooding the EU with economy busting migrants from Africa and Asia was just the trick. The invasion over decades has basically eviscerated entire European national economies and demoralised entire nations. Look at the UK, the stupid socialists were played like a deck of fucking cards. They are now burdened with millions of economic migrants who are killing off the NHS and benefits system, and burdening the UK taxpayer with billions upon billions of pounds that no one can pay any more.

The frogs are fucked, but so are the Rosbifs.

