VIDEO: The Bravery of the Ukrainian Defenders Must Not be Forgotten

This video is an amazing piece of footage from the hell zone of the Ukraine conflict zone, where wave after wave of drugged up Russian invaders are stopped in their tracks. Antiquated warfare in the trenches of old is interspersed with FPV drones buzzing around like deadly mosquitos, mortar fire, RPGs and snipers. There is no room for hesitation in this war, you hesitate — you die. The Ukrainian defenders are fighting for their lives and their country every day, every minute, every second while the world watches from afar.

The bravery of the Ukrainian defenders of their land should be commended, especially as they fight in a war where fatigue from NATO members is now an issue.

Thankfully, the Ukrainian soldiers have some assistance thanks to American hardware like the Bradley APC that takes about six RPG hits in the video but still survives. It takes two hits from a Russian anti-tank missile to finally succumb. American steel and engineering at its best.

America and Europe must keep their support of Ukraine from the nasty Russian invaders, because if Ukraine is lost, then the key to Europe is opened for Putin and the Orc killers.

The world will soon be consumed by total war unless Russia is thwarted from the Ukrainian prize. Thank the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men and women who have given their lives in defence of their nation, and those who are fighting right now in cold, wet, trenches to stop an unrelenting merciless enemy.

https://www.supportukraine.uk/

https://uil.org.uk/russias-war-against-ukraine-what-can-you-do-to-support-ukraine-ukrainians/

https://war.ukraine.ua/donate/