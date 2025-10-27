Stay Private, Stay Secure: How Proton VPN Shields You Online — Now 75% Off for Black Friday

In an era where every click, scroll, and search is tracked, Proton VPN stands as one of the few tools genuinely designed to protect your online freedom. Built by the same team behind ProtonMail, the world’s most trusted encrypted email service, Proton VPN ensures that your digital footprint remains private — not for sale. 75% OFF THIS BLACK FRIDAY!

When you connect through Proton VPN, your internet traffic is routed through secure, encrypted tunnels that hide your IP address and physical location. Websites, advertisers, and even your internet service provider can no longer track what you do or where you are. This makes it nearly impossible for anyone — including governments — to monitor your browsing activity or build detailed behavioural profiles about you.

Unlike many free VPNs available this Black Friday that secretly log your data or sell it to advertisers, Proton VPN is based in Switzerland, home to some of the world’s strongest privacy laws. It follows a strict no-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t record your browsing history, IP address, or personal information. Even if compelled by authorities, there’s nothing to hand over.

Proton VPN also uses Secure Core servers, which route your traffic through multiple privacy-focused countries before reaching the open internet — a unique extra layer of protection against surveillance and network-based attacks.

This Black Friday, Proton VPN is offering an incredible 75% off its Plus plan — giving users premium speeds, access to over 3,000 servers in 65+ countries, and streaming support for Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more.

If you value your privacy in a world increasingly built on data exploitation, now is the perfect time to invest in digital freedom.

Protect yourself. Browse privately. Get Proton VPN today — 75% off for a limited time.