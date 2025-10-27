An unbelievable error of judgement has been uncovered, as it has been revealed that a bungling idiot was released into parliament by mistake.

This is the kind of news the chaotic Labour government just did not need at this time.

“If you see this man, he’s called Lammy, please contact us immediately. He’s a bungling idiot who can even fuck up a cup of coffee,” a Labour whip told members of parliament today.

What does this say about the workings of the Labour Party, a sclerotic mess that is riddled with gross incompetency?