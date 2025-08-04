The punitive authoritarian Online Safety Act introduced by the Labour government will restrict or ban the popular GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto) game, which is anticipated for release next Spring.

Labour MP for West Grimly, Corina Pisswinkle, refuted that there would be any problem with the Online Safety Act and the game.

“These are insidious games that are played by children, teenagers and adults. GTA 6 includes scenes of crime, sex, drugs and rock’n’roll! Disgusting! Women are objectified in bikinis on beaches, and toxic masculinity is all over the games. I will do my best to ban the entire thing.”

The last game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, generated $10bn (£7.5bn) in sales over its lifetime.