17.7 C
London
Monday, August 4, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentOnline Safety Act Will Restrict or Ban GTA 6 Game
Entertainment

Online Safety Act Will Restrict or Ban GTA 6 Game

GRIMSBY - England - The Labour Online Safety Act will restrict and possibly ban the upcoming GTA 6 game release next year.

Daily Squib
By The Patriarchy

-

0

The punitive authoritarian Online Safety Act introduced by the Labour government will restrict or ban the popular GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto) game, which is anticipated for release next Spring.

gta 6 twerkLabour MP for West Grimly, Corina Pisswinkle, refuted that there would be any problem with the Online Safety Act and the game.

“These are insidious games that are played by children, teenagers and adults. GTA 6 includes scenes of crime, sex, drugs and rock’n’roll! Disgusting! Women are objectified in bikinis on beaches, and toxic masculinity is all over the games. I will do my best to ban the entire thing.”

The last game in the series, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, generated $10bn (£7.5bn) in sales over its lifetime.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Labour Pub Banter Police Arrest Man For Joke in Tamworth
Next article
STALEMATE: Trump and Putin Playing Nuclear Chess
Daily Squib
The Patriarchyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
World

STALEMATE: Trump and Putin Playing Nuclear Chess

World

Labour Pub Banter Police Arrest Man For Joke in Tamworth

World

Starmer Refutes That Britain Under Labour is a Laughingstock Around the World

Sci/Tech

The Blueprint for a Tech-Nation: Building the Next Human Civilisation

World

Soviet “Liberal” Tyranny: How the Modern Left Drifted into Authoritarianism

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.