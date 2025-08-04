STALEMATE: Trump and Putin Playing Nuclear Chess

No one wins a nuclear chess game, but two puffed egoists — Trump and Putin — are now conducting some serious moves on the chess table that could mean assured mutual destruction for everyone.

One guy moves his nuclear submarines there, another moves his nuclear bombers here, and on it goes, one move after another.

Where this ends nobody knows, but no one seems to care much either.

It’s not top of the news, it’s buried deep amongst columns about celebrity botox and barbecue recipes for the summer.

Much of Europe are currently now being barbecued on the beaches, and many Americans are simply carrying on in their perpetual ignorant states, worried about their chemical lawns or what shade of grey they should paint their template McMansion. There is certainly no talk of any nuclear chess or potentially being fried by a blast of mega radiation after a Tsar Bomba detonates overhead.

Life goes on even though we could all be vaporised in a millisecond at any time.

