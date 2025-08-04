17.7 C
London
Monday, August 4, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldSTALEMATE: Trump and Putin Playing Nuclear Chess
World

STALEMATE: Trump and Putin Playing Nuclear Chess

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Both Trump and Putin are involved in a deadly game of nuclear chess where no one ever wins.

Daily Squib
By Nooky Lear
ai
trump putin nuclear chess

No one wins a nuclear chess game, but two puffed egoists — Trump and Putin — are now conducting some serious moves on the chess table that could mean assured mutual destruction for everyone.

One guy moves his nuclear submarines there, another moves his nuclear bombers here, and on it goes, one move after another.

Where this ends nobody knows, but no one seems to care much either.

It’s not top of the news, it’s buried deep amongst columns about celebrity botox and barbecue recipes for the summer.

Much of Europe are currently now being barbecued on the beaches, and many Americans are simply carrying on in their perpetual ignorant states, worried about their chemical lawns or what shade of grey they should paint their template McMansion. There is certainly no talk of any nuclear chess or potentially being fried by a blast of mega radiation after a Tsar Bomba detonates overhead.

Life goes on even though we could all be vaporised in a millisecond at any time.

RELATED: What Would Happen to Britain During and After a Nuclear War?

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Online Safety Act Will Restrict or Ban GTA 6 Game
Next article
Labour Utilising Soviet Techniques to Give Farage and Reform a Bad Name
Daily Squib
Nooky Learhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.