What Would Happen to Britain During and After a Nuclear War?

The tiny British Isles, its rolling green fields, its babbling brooks, its quaint villages and towns, its cities, its forests. Well, MIRV knows what would happen during and after a nuclear war. What the media does not disclose about a full-on nuclear attack is that there are not just one or two missiles that hit each target, what actually happens is that the ballistic missiles have many warheads that are released in a MIRV (Multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) that ensures the target area is completely destroyed.

There are no shelters when it comes to the level of damage that modern nukes produce. The deepest London Underground station at Hampstead is only 192 feet deep, and the shockwaves of a direct ground burst above or near it would cause much of the tunnel system to collapse immediately. Even if some of the tunnels did manage to survive, this would not ensure that radiation would not be able to seep through the ventilation systems and through the station entrances.

London, for example, would not just receive one bomb bang in the centre of the city as is routinely published by the mainstream media, it would receive at least 100–200 warheads each with massive payloads. The Sarmat (SATAN II) is capable of carrying 10 tonnes of payload, of ten 750 kilotons, 15 or 16 lighter MIRV warheads, therefore London would most probably be carpeted by over 12 Sarmats, north, east, south, west.

In countries like Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland their governments make sure that their citizens have shelters to go to, whereas in the UK there does not seem to be anything of the sort. The general consensus is that the UK is defenceless and fucked. The government cannot even protect its own borders from people coming over from France in rubber dinghies.

The initial blasts are merely the beginning of the nightmare, though, because the resultant fires would carry large amounts of soot into the atmosphere, blocking out the sun for years. If this is a full scale nuclear war, the nuclear winter would ensure much of the earth would be plunged into an awful irradiated dark hell.

In a full scale nuclear war with Russia, China, N. Korea, Iran against NATO approximately 4,400 to 5,000 nuclear weapons would be used which would create an estimated 150–180 million tons of black carbon soot injected into the stratosphere, above weather systems.

Once in the stratosphere (around 10–50 km altitude), the soot would not be washed out by rain, making it persist for decades. Computer simulations like NASA’s GISS climate model show that soot would remain above the earth for at least 7 to 10 years, with the worst effects in the first 2–3 years.

If you live in the Southern Hemisphere, there may be some chance of survival, but otherwise not for those in the Northern Hemisphere. Because most nuclear targets are in the Northern Hemisphere, the heaviest soot concentrations and cooling would begin there. However, the soot would eventually be dispersed globally within a few months as a result of the Earth’s atmospheric circulation patterns. Global temperatures would reduce drastically.

Many billionaires think that going to either Australia or New Zealand would save them, but unfortunately the adverse would mostly be a certainty. China has serious aspirations regarding the Oceanic regions, and Australia and New Zealand are rich in resources, particularly critical minerals, food, fresh water, and arable land — vital in a post-nuclear world.

China, through its Belt and Road Initiative, has increased influence in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and even Samoa — indicating a long-term South Pacific security vision.

Chinese military white papers suggest future expansion of naval projection capabilities beyond the First and Second Island Chains. China views both Australia and New Zealand as “low-resistance, high-reward” landmasses post-conflict with low populations, high resources and weak militaries.

Australia would also probably receive some nuclear attention because it hosts multiple US military installations, including Pine Gap—an intelligence hub integral to US global surveillance and nuclear targeting systems. Darwin and Perth are key US-aligned ports. In a total war scenario, China might strike them to eliminate Western Pacific threats.

New Zealand, while less militarised, still participates in Five Eyes intelligence and ANZUS cooperation, which would not go unnoticed.

Where the fuck to go then?

Well, somewhere in South America is probably best, but not a certainty.