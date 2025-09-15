17.7 C
Westminster Council to Fix Potholes at Piccadilly Circus

LONDON - England - Westminster Council has vowed to fix the many potholes at Piccadilly Circus, and ta few other roads in the city.

The new administration at Westminster Council has pledged to spend £67.50 on the roads, including the Piccadilly Circus junction, which has caused untold problems to road users.

The money will be used to repair about 8,650,000 potholes, renew dirt road surfaces and prevent future damage, a spokesperson said.

“We are trying to limit horses and carts, elephants, camels and rickshaws because they create a lot of mud, and potholes on the roads of Central London,” council leader, Potty Howell, said on Monday.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson said: “We are delivering record investment to end the pothole plague, which is why I am standing in a very large pothole right now. I estimate this pothole to be at least 15 feet deep and 23 feet wide. Aaaargh!”

The new investment, which the council said was already under way, will make traffic in the city more liveable for road users.

