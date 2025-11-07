17.7 C
World

Visit the Third World City that Defines a New Britain

LONDON - England - This third world city is a true role model for the rest of Britain.

Daily Squib
By Joseph Chaminda Vaas Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Abdul Mesjid Rajaonarimampianina
London is the capital city that is leading the globe in Third World culture, crime and poverty, and this model of living is in the process of being rolled out to every major city and town in the UK.

You may have always wondered what it was like to live in a Third World environment. Well, come to London, and try to live there for a while, and you too can experience the sights, smells, and delights of the Third World yourself.

But, but, you thought the UK was a “first-world” developed country with “first-world” cities? Wrong! London is a Third World city, and its citizens pride themselves in having living standards akin with the Congo, Bangladesh, Abuja and Mogadishu.

“I love this city. Not only the other day, a Third World gentleman was picking the gunk from between his bare toes on the bus, he then flicked the bits around, one piece even landing in an elderly woman’s mouth as she yawned. He then held his nose and blew out the snot from his nostrils onto the floor. Then a charming group of teenagers came onto the bus and knifed a man to death before stealing his mobile phone and his newly bought shiny trainers. To see the blood spurting across the windows from the man’s neck wound was a fantastic sight to behold. Thankfully, he died quite quickly. How colourful this is, to be enriched culturally in this manner. Then one delightful gentleman shouting some foreign language on his speakerphone sat down next to me, after the very loud call, he put on some enchanting ethnic music at high volume for the entire bus to listen to. What a thoughtful person he was to do that,” an observer to the joys of living in London revealed.

