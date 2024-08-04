Third World Immigrant: “I escaped a Third World Sh*thole to come to what is now a Third World Sh*thole”

A migrant who escaped a Third World shithole country in the 1960s to come to Britain and seek a better life was decrying the fact that mass immigration on a gargantuan level letting in huge armies of unskilled economic migrants and criminals from Third World countries over the past decades has caused Britain and Europe to itself become the Third World.

“When I left a certain nameless Third World shithole country in the 60s and came to the UK, there were not so many Third World people here. That’s why I fucking left the Third fucking World to escape the overcrowded poverty, corruption, persecution, no hope and utter shite. Today, the UK is the fucking Third World, as is the entire European Continent. I can see why the Brits have had enough. I can see why some of them are rioting.”

Things must be hard when even the migrants think mass unfettered immigration has turned the UK and Europe into the Third World.

There is a distinct difference to natural immigration over time which allows for integration, and massive huge vast levels of immigration at the pace of an invasion where zero integration is possible and is destructive. Not only is mass unfettered immigration utilised as a tool for destabilising nations, but it is also a tool by the West’s enemies of demoralising the indigenous populations.