Europe is Gone: Southport is a Direct Result of Mass Unfettered Immigration

The people who opened the doors to anything, everything and anyone, are responsible for the bloodshed in places like Southport. There is a direct correlation between civil unrest and mass unfettered immigration at speed into any area of the globe. Europe now resembles a third world toilet, and even though Britain supposedly left the EU, it is itself oversaturated by the massive influx of millions of people who do not wish to integrate with British culture or even possess the ability to integrate in any way. How can anyone be integrated anyway, when to be proud of being British is frowned upon and denigrated at every level of socialist dominated society, and where British history is habitually desecrated?

The disgraceful actions of the previous Conservative government are as culpable as the Labour government that preceded it. The current Labour government who won the election with 80% of the UK NOT voting for them will no doubt carry on with the open door policy that is akin to a mass invasion at exponential levels of migrants. There is no other way to call it other than an invasion because the indigenous British people, the generational English, Welsh and Scottish have been effectively overrun, silenced and subjugated by an invasion of massive proportions.

Europe itself, once the epitome of civilisation, is now nothing more than a third world toilet.

Thousands of years of European progress have been desecrated in just a few decades by mass unfettered immigration, and this ultimate malaise will metastasise into even further turmoil and trouble in the future.

As for Britain, a tiny Island, it is a matter of physics and space. Already, houses are slapped together row after row where people have to live so close together they are like rats in an undulating barrel. Our cities are now nightmarish polluted overpopulated shitholes where monumental amounts of crime are now simply ignored, where all services are buckling under the sheer number of people trying to use them. The utter despair of living in these dystopian dirty third world fuck holes is a testament to the vagaries of a socialist ideology that has no understanding about how history works, especially within the context of how the future works in relation to history.

The sad part of this entire debacle is that limited migration where integration is closely controlled is a good thing for any nation. The far-right purists will disagree with any form of immigration, however they are ultimately wrong because cultures need some sort of migratory movement to enrich the gene pool to progress. The far-left socialists and communists on the other hand want open borders to not only destroy the traditional make-up of a nation’s traditional infrastructure, but to gain voters within the sham elections that are held within the West’s so-called democracy.

What we have, however, witnessed in the last few decades is not something that happens naturally but has been a forced mass invasive unfettered migrational influx into Britain with no checks or balances. This force is ultimately destructive, and the people who engineered this monolithic influx probably intended it to be destructive.

Europe and Britain are now destroyed from without and from within thanks to mass unfettered immigration. There is no turning back, and it is inevitable that civil unrest, crime, destitution, poverty will now increase at an exponential rate adding to the ultimate misery of a once flourishing, exclusive civilisation that ruled the globe with its ingenuity.

The Third World War began many decades ago, but funnily enough, no military personnel or hardware were needed — just masses of Third World People would suffice and an insidious enemy within inflicting irreparable self-inflicted damage on their own territory.