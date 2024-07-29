17.7 C
London
Monday, July 29, 2024
secret satire society
World

Southport Stabbing: Identity of Killer Who Knifed 10 Children Kept Secret

SOUTHPORT - England - The identity of the brutal killer who knifed a number of young girls in a frenzied attack is being kept secret.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
southport stabbings

The identity of the individual who ruthlessly stabbed 10 young girls at a Taylor Swift yoga dance event in Southport is being strictly guarded by the authorities, possibly because the killer could be an asylum seeker or for other reasons. It is not known why the authorities are being so strict with revealing the identity of the murderer who viciously stabbed the young girls in a rabid attack today?

To possibly avoid racially motivated and anti-migrant protests, there is a freeze on all information regarding the man who perpetrated this heinous crime. There are many right wing, or far right voices (people labelled as ‘right wing’ or ‘far right’ are usually multi-generational English/British people who care about their country) on social media making claims about the identity of the killer, and many hoping the murderer is a Muslim so they can kick off whatever their agenda is, but all that has been released is that the killer is a 17-year-old known to the police who had come from Cardiff. Many illegal migrants are sent to Cardiff and other parts of Wales, so this is a possible theory. Furthermore, if the attacker was an actual British citizen, he would have been named immediately, so the authorities not naming this individual does give some credence to the theory that their race/religion/citizen status is a sensitive matter. The exact same technique is utilised by EU countries, especially Germany, where migrants who commit mass killings are not identified, and the episodes are completely hushed up.

Britain’s anti-terrorist squad is currently giving the police their support, but they have so-far not deemed the attack as terror motivated.

If this attack was committed by an asylum seeker who illegally crossed the Channel, then serious questions need to be asked about whom these people are who are allowed into the country?

Two children have sadly lost their lives and seven are in a serious critical condition.

 

Hardcore Communism is Taking Root in All American Cities
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
