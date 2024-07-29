Hardcore Communism is Taking Root in All American Cities

Something weird is happening in America, something that many people predicted would happen sooner or later. Hardcore communism, the pure ideology of Marxism, Lenin, Stalin is being adopted by millions of Americans in all of its states and cities.

Wokism, the media arm of Marxist ideology, is at the forefront of communism spreading across the country, and it has infiltrated not only corporate virtue signalling business but also all governmental institutions federal and within the individual states.

Hundreds marched in Philly today to support an ideology responsible for 100,000,000+ deaths pic.twitter.com/f2Gr6jeoZ3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2024

Communist ideology has been responsible for more deaths globally throughout history than anything else, but this fact is lost on the people embracing communism in America today.

What was viewed as a grave threat to the “American way of life” in the past decades, is now seen as the only political ideology that can “Save America” by the radical socialist Democrat Party and Woke communists of America.

If Marxist communism, in its most totalitarian form, were to be implemented in America, the changes to the class system, business, and everyday life would be profound and all-encompassing. This would be the route that Kamala Harris and her radical Marxist ilk would inflict upon the once great nation of the United States of America.

Class System

Abolition of Private Property: Private ownership of property would be abolished. All means of production, such as factories, land, and resources, would be owned collectively by the state or the community.

Classless Society: The goal would be to create a classless society. Traditional social classes, such as the bourgeoisie (capitalist class) and proletariat (working class), would be dissolved. In theory, everyone would be equal, but in practice, a new elite class often emerges, typically composed of the ruling party officials and their allies.

Elimination of Wealth Disparities Through Forced Collectivisation : Wealth disparities would be targeted for elimination. All citizens would receive similar levels of income and access to resources, theoretically eradicating poverty and extreme wealth. The reality would be that every American would be living in poverty, and only the elite communist party hierarchy would be living in luxury.

Business and Economy

Centralised Planning: The economy would be centrally planned by the government. Instead of market forces determining production and distribution, a central authority would make these decisions based on a comprehensive economic plan.

Nationalisation of Industry: All industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, and services, would be nationalised. Private businesses would be abolished, and their assets would be seized by the state.

Elimination of Markets: Traditional markets and capitalism would be replaced by state-controlled distribution systems. Goods and services would be allocated according to need rather than profit.

Collectivisation of Agriculture: Farms would be collectivised, meaning land would be pooled together and farmed collectively by groups of people. Individual farming would be abolished, and private ownership of agricultural land would cease.

State-Controlled Labour: Employment would be managed by the state. Jobs would be assigned based on the needs of the economy and the abilities of individuals, rather than personal choice or market demand.

Everyday Life

Restriction of Personal Freedoms: Under totalitarian communism, personal freedoms would be severely restricted. The government would maintain tight control over all aspects of life, including speech, assembly, and media. All guns and the right to bear arms would be banned immediately, to halt any threat from the populace rising up against the state.

Surveillance and Repression: The state would likely employ extensive surveillance and maintain a strong security apparatus to suppress dissent and maintain control. Political opposition would be harshly dealt with, often through imprisonment, forced labour, or worse.

Propaganda and Indoctrination: The government would control education and media to promote communist ideology and suppress contrary viewpoints. Propaganda would be widespread to ensure loyalty to the state and its leaders.

Standardised Living Conditions: Housing, healthcare, and education would be provided by the state. While this might eliminate extreme poverty, it would also mean standardised living conditions with little room for personal choice or improvement.

Controlled Mobility: Freedom of movement could be restricted, with the state controlling where people live and work. Travel, especially abroad, would be highly regulated or prohibited.

Community and Family Life: The state might attempt to reshape community and family life to align with communist ideals. Traditional family roles could be altered, with communal childcare and education replacing family-based upbringing. Many children would be forcibly removed from families and brought up within state institutions.

Cultural and Social Changes

State-Sponsored Woke Art and Culture: Art, literature, and cultural activities would be heavily censored and controlled by the state. Only works that support the woke Marxist state ideology would be permitted.

Suppression of Religion: Religion might be suppressed or controlled, as communist ideology often views religion as a competing source of loyalty and authority.

Uniformity and Conformity: There would be a strong emphasis on uniformity and conformity in dress, behaviour, and thought. Individualism would be discouraged in favour of collective identity.

Consequences

Economic Inefficiencies: Centralised planning often leads to economic inefficiencies, shortages, and surpluses due to the lack of market signals and incentives.

Innovation Stagnation: With the elimination of competition and profit motive, innovation and technological advancement could stagnate.

Social Tension: The suppression of personal freedoms and political opposition could lead to social tension and unrest, potentially resulting in violent crackdowns by the state.

Corruption and Bureaucracy: A powerful centralised government could become corrupt and bureaucratic, leading to further inefficiencies and abuse of power.