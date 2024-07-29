17.7 C
London
Monday, July 29, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldHow Can Trump Possibly Win Against This Level of LGBTQP ?
World

How Can Trump Possibly Win Against This Level of LGBTQP ?

NEW YORK - USA - The mass coordinated LGBTQP push against Trump as well as the female and race subjects will make a Trump win almost impossible.

Daily Squib
By Enrique Phargotte
trump kamala trans lgbtqp

The tranny guns are already blazing as LGBTQP America falls firmly behind the newly appointed Democrat ticket Kamala Harris. The point here is, how the fuck can Trump compete with this level of circus clownage? Hollywood and the media machinery are now in full Kamala churn mode, and all Trump can do is continue with his rallies repeating the same old shit he keeps on repeating.

What is going on here? How can this be a fair and level playing field when pretty much the entire country is mobilised/bribed/coerced to fight Trump and gush over Kamala Harris — the woman ticket.

We have the ‘inclusive’ vote where the trans and LGBTQP agenda is further pushed down people’s throats, then we have the ‘race’ vote where the entitled and privileged African American vote is touted over everything else, then we have the ‘female’ feminist vote where Trump is the key vote winner for Kamala as he is presented as the epitome of ‘toxic masculinity’.

This entire Kamala campaign has to have been thought up deep in the bowels of Langley, Virginia in some numberless room in the CIA HQ. It’s a master stroke in psychological warfare on the electorate, and something only the expert controllers within the agency could pull off.

The sheer intense level of proliferation of woke LGBTQP feminist race messages across the entirety of America in support for Kamala is outstanding.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
District 9 Woke Games Entry Looked Superb This Year
Next article
Hardcore Communism is Taking Root in All American Cities
Daily Squib
Enrique Phargottehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.