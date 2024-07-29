How Can Trump Possibly Win Against This Level of LGBTQP ?

The tranny guns are already blazing as LGBTQP America falls firmly behind the newly appointed Democrat ticket Kamala Harris. The point here is, how the fuck can Trump compete with this level of circus clownage? Hollywood and the media machinery are now in full Kamala churn mode, and all Trump can do is continue with his rallies repeating the same old shit he keeps on repeating.

What is going on here? How can this be a fair and level playing field when pretty much the entire country is mobilised/bribed/coerced to fight Trump and gush over Kamala Harris — the woman ticket.

We have the ‘inclusive’ vote where the trans and LGBTQP agenda is further pushed down people’s throats, then we have the ‘race’ vote where the entitled and privileged African American vote is touted over everything else, then we have the ‘female’ feminist vote where Trump is the key vote winner for Kamala as he is presented as the epitome of ‘toxic masculinity’.

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

This entire Kamala campaign has to have been thought up deep in the bowels of Langley, Virginia in some numberless room in the CIA HQ. It’s a master stroke in psychological warfare on the electorate, and something only the expert controllers within the agency could pull off.

Drag queens for Kamala. I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/NsGFZD1yfW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2024

The sheer intense level of proliferation of woke LGBTQP feminist race messages across the entirety of America in support for Kamala is outstanding.