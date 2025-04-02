FARMERS STRIKE: Panic Buying of Bread and Flour Begins Across Britain

You can thank Rachel Reeves for another fuck up, because she has pissed off the farmers no end with her disproportionate inheritance taxation punitive measures. The farmers strike that is happening right now is the next step.

A first national farmers “strike” is under way, with a number of farmers refusing to load milling wheat out of stores for the next two weeks, in protest at the raft of Labour government policies that are hitting the industry hard.

Supermarkets across the nation have already seen a glut of shoppers stocking up on flour, yeast and what’s left of baked goods, which will all disappear from shelves soon.

Tescos across London have already registered an uptick in flour sales, as well as Costco, and Sainsbury’s. Fights broke out in a Croydon supermarket on Tuesday over a packet of flour, resulting in police shutting down the supermarket.

At the moment the government is trying to hush the news, and keep the controlled media under their leash, but news will soon gain speed through social media.

It might be April fools day but food shortages are no joke. Empty shelves will be appearing so better pop to your local supermarket and grab a loaf of bread and packet of hot cross buns for Easter before they run out. But don’t panic buy ……… pic.twitter.com/EQvlM50h4D — Andrew Ward 🇬🇧🚜 (@wheat_daddy) April 1, 2025

British farmers are a gentler lot than those in France or Germany, but when they put their minds to it, they can possibly achieve some kind of change.

Stopping milling wheat is one step, but commodities like eggs, vegetables, and meat should also be halted to bring the evil Labour government to task.

Possible blockades of all ports across the country should also be an option on the table. This is a true and trusted method, and works every time.

The people are behind the brave British farmers. Just because they own expensive equipment and land, it does not mean they are rolling in cash. Farmers are crucial to any nation and should be given the respect they deserve, and not punished by the likes of Labour and their vindictive class wars.

TIPS

Stockpile flour and yeast. (Some supermarkets are putting limits on purchases, so go to different supermarkets)

Buy from wholesalers

Buy a bread machine, or you can use your oven.

If you have a freezer, you can freeze loafs of bread for some time.