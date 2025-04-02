17.7 C
London
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldFARMERS STRIKE: Panic Buying of Bread and Flour Begins Across Britain
World

FARMERS STRIKE: Panic Buying of Bread and Flour Begins Across Britain

LONDON - England - The farmers strike on flour and bread has already created a wave of panic buying in supermarkets across the country.

Daily Squib
By Stan Still
ai
Depositphotos_496766934_S panic buying bread

You can thank Rachel Reeves for another fuck up, because she has pissed off the farmers no end with her disproportionate inheritance taxation punitive measures. The farmers strike that is happening right now is the next step.

A first national farmers “strike” is under way, with a number of farmers refusing to load milling wheat out of stores for the next two weeks, in protest at the raft of Labour government policies that are hitting the industry hard.

Depositphotos_356118388_S supermarket empty shelves
Empty shelves are already starting to appear in supermarkets across the nation as panic buying begins.

Supermarkets across the nation have already seen a glut of shoppers stocking up on flour, yeast and what’s left of baked goods, which will all disappear from shelves soon.

Tescos across London have already registered an uptick in flour sales, as well as Costco, and Sainsbury’s. Fights broke out in a Croydon supermarket on Tuesday over a packet of flour, resulting in police shutting down the supermarket.

At the moment the government is trying to hush the news, and keep the controlled media under their leash, but news will soon gain speed through social media.

British farmers are a gentler lot than those in France or Germany, but when they put their minds to it, they can possibly achieve some kind of change.

Stopping milling wheat is one step, but commodities like eggs, vegetables, and meat should also be halted to bring the evil Labour government to task.

Possible blockades of all ports across the country should also be an option on the table. This is a true and trusted method, and works every time.

The people are behind the brave British farmers. Just because they own expensive equipment and land, it does not mean they are rolling in cash. Farmers are crucial to any nation and should be given the respect they deserve, and not punished by the likes of Labour and their vindictive class wars.

TIPS

  • Stockpile flour and yeast. (Some supermarkets are putting limits on purchases, so go to different supermarkets)
  • Buy from wholesalers
  • Buy a bread machine, or you can use your oven.
  • If you have a freezer, you can freeze loafs of bread for some time.

Comrades, the Kulak Farmers are Revolting!

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Comrades, the Kulak Farmers are Revolting!
Daily Squib
Stan Stillhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

2 COMMENTS

  2. No buns on burgers. We were going to have a barbecue the bloody sun’s out for a change. FCK RACHEL REEVES IN THE Ar$ HOPE SHE ROTS IN HELL

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.