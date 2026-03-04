17.7 C
World War III Told to Wait So Britain Can Fix Broken Ships and Planes

PORTSMOUTH - England - The Labour government is pleading for World War III to wait so it can fix its broken ships, planes, and underfunded military forces.

Daily Squib
By Vulnerant omnes, ultima necat
lgbtqp uk army greenland combat force

The incompetent Labour government, which is more concerned with woke censorship of free speech, transgender issues, increasing welfare spending exponentially, 5-star asylum hotels, and bankrupting Britain with extortionate energy costs, is pleading with World War III to not get too far ahead of itself. Currently, the Greek and French navies have deployed ships to protect the British base in Cyprus, which is vulnerable to attack from Iran. The Royal Navy is nowhere to be seen.

“We still have to build more wind farms and solar panels over the green fields of England so that we can meet our Net Zero EU quotas, so that Britain has little or no energy, and so that during World War III Britain will be vulnerable to attack from its many enemies.

“Instead of drilling in the North Sea, where there are literally trillions of gallons of oil and gas, we want to cripple Britain. Leaving the country defenceless and killing off the already weak economy is a Labour Party priority,” Keir Starmer told parliament today to great cheers from the Labour benches.

With only one ship operational, the RAF without much of its crucial equipment, and the land army at its lowest recruitment levels in the history of the British Army, it seems that unless there is an immediate change in government, Britain will no longer exist soon.

