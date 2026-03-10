17.7 C
Britain’s Mugabe Steps Closer to Taking Away Jury Trials

LONDON - England - Today the Labour government and David Lammy voted to pass the bill scrapping jury trials and 800 years of the British legal system.

By Magna Carta
lammy mugabe sleeping jury trials
The destructive and lazy Lammy catches 40 winks while MPs try to digest the damage he has done to Britain

Robert Mugabe, the former Zimbabwean dictator, was not much one for democracy, elections, or justice, and it seems Labour’s David Lammy is Britain’s version of Mugabe as he seeks to take away the rights of the British people to a trial by jury. Instead of justice, Britons will be tried by unelected far-left Labour-appointed judges in Stasi courts. Jury trials are now one step closer to being scrapped after Labour MPs voted to scrap the 800-year-old legal system, with 304 Labour MPs voting for the bill and 203 against it.

MAGNA CARTA – 15 June 1215 – On Justice and Fair Trial (Clause 39/40): “No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions… except by the lawful judgement of his equals or by the law of the land.

Forget about the Magna Carta and the rights of Britons for over 800 years; David Lammy, a somewhat lazy MP, has not bothered to look at alternatives to doing away with jury trials. Instead, the incompetent miscreant and Mugabe wannabe is scrapping jury trials without even a whimper from anyone. To have our rights trodden on by this pompous, destructive, loathsome joke of an MP is a further insult to thousands of years of British history and hard-fought rights.

What did the brave soldiers of both world wars fight for when, in 2026, Labour is literally desecrating every remnant of rights and freedoms we have? Scrapping elections, scrapping jury trials, scrapping democracy, scrapping Brexit, scrapping the British flag, scrapping business and economic growth!

Labour is successfully turning Britain into Zimbabwe.

