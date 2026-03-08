Cheltenham Day One Preview and Selections

Get set for Cheltenham Day One with some great tips for the circuit. Brilliant mare Lossiemouth (4.00) is strongly fancied to extend her excellent record at the Cheltenham Festival in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy. The daughter of Great Pretender runs in the familiar colours of banker Rich Ricci, who has previously celebrated Champion Hurdle victories with Faugheen and Annie Power.

Like Annie Power before her, Lossiemouth is a mare who has thrived at the Festival. She first tasted success when landing the Triumph Hurdle in 2023 and has since comfortably defeated rivals from her own division at the 2024 and 2025 meetings.

Now confirmed to run, the mare should relish the drying conditions, and her trainer Willie Mullins opts for first-time cheekpieces.

The same tactic proved highly effective with State Man last season until he famously fell at the final flight.

The Arkle Challenge Trophy (2.00) could go the way of Lulamba, a promising youngster from the stable of Nicky Henderson.

Currently the second favourite with bookmakers, the talented recruit owned by the Donnelly family produced an impressive performance at Newbury last month in the Game Spirit Chase, a key trial for this contest.

Although slightly untidy over the early fences and competing on ground that did not play to his strengths, Lulamba showed considerable class when pulling clear of the 155-rated Saint Segal by six and a half lengths.

The experience should bring him on again, and his preparation mirrors the route taken by Henderson’s former stars Sprinter Sacre and Altior, who captured this race in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

Attention then turns to the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (2.40), where Saratoga appears to have been targeted for the valuable 22-runner handicap.

One of three runners sporting the well-known green and gold silks of JP McManus, the former Ballydoyle inmate has shaped encouragingly in three outings over hurdles. Rated 92 on the Flat when last seen on Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse in October, Saratoga has yet to reproduce the front-running tactics that brought him victory in a handicap at Listowel Racecourse last autumn, suggesting further improvement may still be forthcoming.

Later on the card, McManus will also be represented by Johnnywho (3.20), who went agonisingly close in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase last year after travelling strongly throughout.

He caught the eye again when finishing third in the Ascot Silver Cup two starts ago, staying on late to suggest his current handicap mark leaves room for success. A former graded hurdler, Johnnywho has occasionally shown quirks, but following recent wind surgery, he looks capable of outrunning the market expectations compared with stablemates Jagwar and Iroko.

Cheltenham Day One Selections

1.20 Eachtotheirown

2.00 Lulamba (Next Best)

2.40 Saratoga

3.20 Johnnywho

4.00 Lossiemouth

4.40 Mclaurey (Nap)

5.20 Walking On Air

The Sun Racing Plate Handicap Chase (4.40) may present an opportunity for Mclaurey, who is selected as the day’s strongest bet. Trained by Emmet Mullins, the gelding has gained valuable experience in four starts over fences in Ireland.

Although he had the option of contesting the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase, his connections have opted for this race, where he carries an attractive weight of 10 st 7 lb. In a field containing many exposed rivals, Mclaurey can improve upon his encouraging fourth-place finish at Down Royal Racecourse and make a bold bid for victory.

Later, the experienced Walking On Air (5.20) looks capable of running into the places. He was an unlucky fifth in both the Pertemps Network Final in 2023 and the Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase last year on decent ground, and his consistency and experience could see him feature prominently.

Earlier on the card, Eachtotheirown (1.20) represents an intriguing outsider in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle for trainer Barry Connell. Connell’s previous runners in this race include the 2023 winner Marine Nationale and the 2025 runner-up William Munny.

His disappointing run in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse Racecourse in November can be forgiven, and he subsequently rose 13lb in the handicap following a convincing success. While the handicapper can only judge him on his existing record, further improvement combined with a more patient ride could see him play a major role if the race develops strongly.