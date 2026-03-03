17.7 C
Comrades, That Capitalist Imperialistic Pig Trump Wants Soviet Britain to Join Forces

LONDON - England - The capitalist imperialistic pig Trump wants Soviet Britain to join forces in an illegal war against Iran.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 5833
chagos capitalist imperialistic pig Trump

Comrades, apparatchiks, Bolsheviks, Marxist union officials, train drivers, NHS officials, council fat cats, high party members, and the rest of the prole scum. The People’s Republic of Soviet Woke Britain will not appease the capitalist imperial actions of the vile United States of America or that cantankerous shitbag, President Donald J. Trump, in a war with the Islamic Marxist Shiites of Iran, whom we support fully.

That capitalist imperialistic pig Trump called me up and said he wanted to use our airbases to stage a terrible war on our Islamic Marxist Shia comrades in Iran.

I consulted my big book on skewed international Marxist law and immediately told the vile fat pig Trump “NO!”

We are giving away the former British islands of Chagos to Mauritius, a proxy of the CCP. Xi Jinping himself thanked my Big State Soviet government for capitulating such a strategic military base for China to exploit. I have to thank Lord Harmer, who was installed specifically to harm as much of the Olde Great Britain as possible. Without Harmer’s astute dealings we would not be in the situation we are in right now.

Because of years of underfunding, the military of the former Great Britain is now very limited. We have one rust bucket ship and a few missiles left; maybe we can rustle up an old cannon from 1884, so in truth Britain is completely useless.

The Labour Party has welcomed another 3,580 third-world fake asylum seekers just today, who will each be given £30,000 for their trouble and put up in a variety of 5-star hotels with saunas, indoor luxury pools, room service and exclusive taxpayer-funded escorts from Romania and Brazil.

A final word for the Americans from the People’s Republic of Soviet Woke Britain (PRSWB). Remember, the former Great Britain colonial shithole is over! This country is developing from socialism to full communism.

FUCK OFF TRUMP!

 

 

    Daily Squib
    Stasi Agent 5833https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

