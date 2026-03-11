17.7 C
The Have-Nots Don’t Have Anything to Lose – But You Do!

LOS ANGELES - USA - There are millions and millions of have-nots who don't have anything to lose, and they're getting very angry.

Daily Squib
By Annie Arkie
The have-nots, the people who never bothered to be educated or work, are now a large portion of the population. They don’t have pension plans, properties, cars, mortgages, holidays, or children; they just have nothing. They are the epitome of Nietzschian nihilism and a celebration of the Untermensch subhuman subculture, a symptom of the consumer culture on steroids that is part of the modern developed world.

When they have nothing to lose, they gravitate towards the riots, the looting, and the expression of violence as a predilection of their terminal condition.

There will be more of these instances and at an increasing rate as the have-nots do not have anything to lose now. Emboldened, disillusioned, and at the end of their tether, their wrath will eventually erupt in one almighty BANG.

What do they want? They want what you have; they want to take it from you, to destroy it, to break it, and to deny you, the person who worked hard for it, the right to have those things. Their mindset is, if they can’t have it, they will take it by force or deny you owning it.

