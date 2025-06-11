Peaceful Looters Protest Against Mexican Deportations

Peaceful looters have been busy all night in Los Angeles doing what they do best — looting. Mayor Karen Bass of the Venceremos Brigade praised their peaceful nature as they caused millions of dollars of damage.

Years of seeing looters go unpunished being told nothing they can do. Turned out we only needed a new president! I love watching these idiots get a good dose FAFO best video on the net right now. pic.twitter.com/lk7Lrxx1wK — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) June 10, 2025

“Thank you for looting. Your greed and violent behaviour is a credit to the city and the values of the Democrat Party. Please carry on doing what you are doing to protest the heinous ICE immigration deportations of violent and dangerous criminals.”

The looters are just trying to feed their families during this difficult time. Everyone knows that you can feed your baby with a brand new iPhone.

pic.twitter.com/JioL4ZeG5v — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 10, 2025

Meanwhile, a teary-eyed and profoundly proud Gavin Newsom hailed the looting as “young people simply doing what they do best” and said that Trump’s show of force was “undemocratic”.

“Looting is a 42nd Amendment right for illegal immigrants and hoodlums. By deploying the National Guard to stop looters is a hate crime against our Founding Fathers and Democracy,” Newsom said.

As always the case in these situations, bookshops were untouched.

Culturally enriched looting of an Apple Store in Los Angeles. Just trying to feed their family right, @AOC ? pic.twitter.com/0gimsC2kAi — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 10, 2025