Peaceful Looters Protest Against Mexican Deportations

LOS ANGELES - USA - Peaceful looters protesting against the ICE Mexican deportations have had a fruitful, encouraging night.

By The Usual Suspects
peaceful looters

Peaceful looters have been busy all night in Los Angeles doing what they do best — looting. Mayor Karen Bass of the Venceremos Brigade praised their peaceful nature as they caused millions of dollars of damage.

“Thank you for looting. Your greed and violent behaviour is a credit to the city and the values of the Democrat Party. Please carry on doing what you are doing to protest the heinous ICE immigration deportations of violent and dangerous criminals.”

Meanwhile, a teary-eyed and profoundly proud Gavin Newsom hailed the looting as “young people simply doing what they do best” and said that Trump’s show of force was “undemocratic”.

“Looting is a 42nd Amendment right for illegal immigrants and hoodlums. By deploying the National Guard to stop looters is a hate crime against our Founding Fathers and Democracy,” Newsom said.

As always the case in these situations, bookshops were untouched.

