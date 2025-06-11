17.7 C
Entertainment

Vindictive Far-left Wokists Force Top Show Off Air on GB News

LONDON - England - GB News has sadly been forced to dump one of their most popular and best shows.

Greek owned news station GB News has been tragically forced to dump their best show Headliners, which was a keynote semi-satirical attraction for many viewers who enjoy a smattering of sharp anti-woke cocaine fuelled humour. There is no way any human can talk and think that fast without the assistance of some kind of powder. But seriously, it was a great show, and thanks to some vindictive far-leftist cunts who made a huge effort to organise themselves into a cancel culture snitch mob to complain and whine to OFCOM (the TV regulatory body) the show was now on its last legs.

Instead of Headliners, GB News viewers now have to contend with another bubble — Patrick Christies (half Greek, half Irish), who, although he aligns with anti-woke sentiment, does get a bit grating after a while.

