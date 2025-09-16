Far-Leftists Who Invented Cancel Culture Receive Cancel Culture

It doesn’t get more ironic than this — the very far-leftists who invented the concept of Cancel Culture are becoming victims of the thing they invented. Many are now being fired after their gloating videos after the Charlie Kirk assassination.

It seems that cheering a person’s violent death is not conducive to decent employment practice.

There’s not so much gloating going on right now, but instead a lot of crying and moaning. Karma is a beautiful thing, and this is a lesson to those who create something like Cancel Culture and mob justice — it can always be used against you.

Remember, folks: “Once it’s on the internet, it’s there forever!”

Radical leftists were fired from their jobs after posting videos celebrating Charlie’s death. You can’t help but smile as you watch. pic.twitter.com/NUb2SKN8Kp — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) September 15, 2025

Liberal woman is complaining that she got fired from her job after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s d*ath… “Wtf am I supposed to do now.. I just spent my last $300 on a parking ticket.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/3gGBtFYwtg — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 14, 2025

Her name is Luna , an activist teacher , She’s being fired from her teaching job in Florida … doesn’t think she did anything wrong 😳🤬 pic.twitter.com/0RsvTh4XQN — MaggieWise ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@maggiewise111) September 15, 2025