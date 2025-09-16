17.7 C
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Far-Leftists Who Invented Cancel Culture Receive Cancel Culture

USA - The far-leftists who invented cancel culture are now receiving large doses of cancel culture after gloating over the violent death of Charlie Kirk.

Daily Squib
By Trotsky
It doesn’t get more ironic than this — the very far-leftists who invented the concept of Cancel Culture are becoming victims of the thing they invented. Many are now being fired after their gloating videos after the Charlie Kirk assassination.

It seems that cheering a person’s violent death is not conducive to decent employment practice.

There’s not so much gloating going on right now, but instead a lot of crying and moaning. Karma is a beautiful thing, and this is a lesson to those who create something like Cancel Culture and mob justice — it can always be used against you.

Remember, folks: “Once it’s on the internet, it’s there forever!”

Daily Squib
Trotskyhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

