Global Leaders to Convene in New York for Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2025

From 22 to 26 September, more than 1,000 leaders from government, business, civil society, international organisations and academia will gather in New York for the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2025 (SDIM25).

Held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly and Global Goals Week, the event aims to reignite progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a time of mounting global uncertainty.

The Forum will bring together its long-standing communities of purpose to tackle shared priorities, including inclusive economic growth, climate action, responsible technology, and sustainable development.

The stakes are high: according to recent data, only 17% of SDGs are currently on track to be met by 2030, while nearly half are showing only limited or moderate progress, and more than a third have stalled or regressed.

“With geopolitical tensions intensifying and sustainability at a crossroads, this moment is about turning shared challenges into shared solutions by strengthening public-private cooperation and shaping an inclusive global economy,” said Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.

“In a year where the need for cooperation is matched only by the difficulty of achieving it, SDIM25 provides a unique space for cross-pollination in addressing the most pressing developmental challenges of our time.”

The meetings will host over 70 senior government officials, including 22 heads of international organisations and more than 500 business leaders, with dialogues focused on transforming outcomes for people, the planet and the global economy.

Confirmed political leaders include:

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, Interim Government of Bangladesh

Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Qatar

Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management, Equality, European Commission

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (IC) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, India

Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, Mexico

Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, Saudi Arabia

Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates, Egypt

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General, Gulf Cooperation Council

Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Luxembourg

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria

Leaders from the international organisation community set to attend include:

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Cindy H. McCain, Executive Director, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)

Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UNICEF

Inger Andersen, Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)

Tom Fletcher, Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, OCHA

Anna Bjerde, Managing Director, Operations, World Bank Group

The Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2025 programme will spotlight urgent global challenges, such as humanitarian crises, climate resilience and inclusive growth. Seven sessions will be livestreamed for public access, and several new reports will be launched, including the Chief Economists Outlook, fresh insights on carbon capture and utilization, the economic case for tackling climate and health challenges, and analysis of how digital trade practices can cut carbon emissions.

SDIM25 will run from 22 to 26 September 2025 in New York. Updates and livestreams can be followed online and on social media with the hashtag #SDIM25.