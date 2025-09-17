17.7 C
London
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentInsiders: Meghan Markle Urges Harry to Take Over in UK
Entertainment

Insiders: Meghan Markle Urges Harry to Take Over in UK

MONTECITO - USA - Insiders reveal how Meghan Markle and Harry plan to come back to the UK to take over in popularity from William and Kate.

Daily Squib
By Paupertas multis eget; avaritia, omnia
ai
prince harry meghan markle Ready to End Royal Rift

Scheming Meghan Markle is desperate for more exposure after her awful lifestyle series was effectively canned, not only by viewers but by Netflix. In desperation, she has urged Harry to go to the UK on a mission to get more dirt from the royals to spread to American tabloids and Netflix, as well as to take over in popularity in the UK.

Meghan_Markle_and_Prince_Harry_counting_bags_of_1 bullying bullies reconcile with the royal family Meghan's Netflix success
Counting their ill-gotten gains…

An insider and PR expert revealed the clandestine plan to oust Prince William and Kate from the top of the British media pile.

“Markle views Charles as an easy pushover and as the weak link for exploitation. She sent Harry to the UK recently to try and weasel his way back into the royal family through the fragile King Charles.

“From there, Markle wants Harry to become more popular than the ‘boring’ William and Kate. She thinks they are so yawn inducing, that now is the chance for Harry to get in there and do the dirty on them.”

The ultimate plan from there would be an on and off return for Markle and Harry, who would be the ones who the British media focus on, leaving William, Kate, King Charles and Camilla flailing in obscurity.

Meghan Markle, always the moneymaker, then will gain more lucrative sponsorship deals and business partnerships, especially if there is more royal dirt to deal to the tabloids.

The recent trip by Harry to the UK where he had a 40-minute meeting with his father, the King, was the precursor for more calculated actions to take place. The media and population fawned over Prince Harry and there was much PR success for the Sussexes.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Far-Leftists Who Invented Cancel Culture Receive Cancel Culture
Next article
Brown-nosers and Sycophants Crawl Up Trump For Economic Retribution
Daily Squib
Paupertas multis eget; avaritia, omniahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.