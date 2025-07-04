The only reason Meghan Markle ever received a massive Netflix show contract and Spotify podcast is because she let Prince Harry up her. Apart from that, she has no other talent or reason to ever be considered for anything. Enter Sean and Marley, possibly the most entertaining and thoughtful celebrity chefs ever to grace the internets, and you have a true recipe for success that Markle could never equal.
Why These Two Chefs Deserve a Netflix Show More Than Meghan Markle
LOS ANGELES - USA - Celebrity chefs Sean and Marley deserve a Netflix show of their own more than Meghan Markle ever did.
