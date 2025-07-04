17.7 C
London
Friday, July 4, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentWhy These Two Chefs Deserve a Netflix Show More Than Meghan Markle
Entertainment

Why These Two Chefs Deserve a Netflix Show More Than Meghan Markle

LOS ANGELES - USA - Celebrity chefs Sean and Marley deserve a Netflix show of their own more than Meghan Markle ever did.

Daily Squib
By Megsketti
ai
sean and marley Netflix show

The only reason Meghan Markle ever received a massive Netflix show contract and Spotify podcast is because she let Prince Harry up her. Apart from that, she has no other talent or reason to ever be considered for anything. Enter Sean and Marley, possibly the most entertaining and thoughtful celebrity chefs ever to grace the internets, and you have a true recipe for success that Markle could never equal.

Do Sean and Murray deserve a Netflix show more than Meghan Markle?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Communist Chinese Regime Increasing Live Organ Harvesting Factories
Daily Squib
Megskettihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.